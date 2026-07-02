Payette mother arraigned on murder charges in twins' deaths; held on $2M bond

PAYETTE, Idaho — A Payette woman charged in the deaths of her 18-month-old twins was formally arraigned Thursday on two counts of first-degree murder.

Andrea Shaw, 23, appeared by video from the Payette County Jail, where she remains held on a $2 million bond. During the hearing, a judge confirmed Shaw understood her rights before explaining that each first-degree murder charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison or the death penalty, along with a $50,000 fine.

Watch to see what the judge had to say in court on Thursday —

Payette mother arraigned on murder charges in twins' deaths

Shaw's attorney, Joe Filicetti, says she maintains the children's deaths were the result of a medical issue, not a crime.

"She believes the cause of death to be the vaccine. She's not a doctor. I'm not a doctor, but the doctors I've consulted say that it's a vaccine-related death," Filicetti said.

READ MORE | Defense attorney questions murder charges in Payette twins' deaths

If Shaw posts bond, she will be prohibited from having contact with any children and will not be allowed to leave Idaho.

The twins, Dallas and Tyson Shaw, were found dead in their Payette home in May 2025.

Shaw's next court appearance is scheduled for July 14 in Payette County District Court.