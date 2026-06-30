Payette woman charged with first-degree murder in 2025 death of twins

PAYETTE, Idaho — A 23-year-old woman is now being charged with murder in the deaths of her twin babies in Payette County in May 2025.

A Payette County Grand Jury returned the indictment charging 23-year-old Andrea Shaw with two counts of First Degree Murder in connection with the deaths of her 18-month-old twins.

Boise Police located and arrested Shaw without incident Tuesday afternoon.

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Shaw is currently being housed at the Ada County Jail pending extradition to Payette County. Upon her return to Payette County, she will be arraigned on two counts of First Degree Murder.