Portion of U.S. Hwy 30 remains closed following bar fire in New Plymouth

New Plymouth Fire Protection District
The New Plymouth Fire Protection District says a portion of U.S. Highway 30 will stay closed until crews can mitigate the possibility of a building collapse. PHOTO: New Plymouth Fire Protection District
Posted

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — A portion of U.S. Highway 30 is closed through downtown New Plymouth this morning, following a fire at the Double Diamond bar on Monday.

The New Plymouth Fire Protection District says the closure, which is between DJs Pilgrim Market and Valley Family Health, will stay in place until the threat of a building collapse is mitigated.

The District anticipated the road could be reopened as soon as mid-day on Tuesday.

