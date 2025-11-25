Fire destroys Double Diamond Bar in downtown New Plymouth, damages multiple businesses

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — More than a dozen Treasure Valley fire departments rushed to downtown New Plymouth on Monday morning as flames engulfed the Double Diamond Bar, forcing evacuations and shutting down U.S. Highway 30 through the downtown area.

Chief Joseph Wyatt of the New Plymouth Fire Protection District said crews received a call about 8 a.m. about smoke coming from the Double Diamond Bar.

"Got on scene, did my 360, and evaluated that we had heavy smoke coming out of what we call the Alpha Bravo side," Wyatt said, referring to the front-left side of the building.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 Fire chief says 15 departments with 80-90 personnel responded to the blaze that started around 8 a.m. Monday morning.

"Crews made entry to try to knock the fire down, found the seat of the fire, but by that time it had extended to the other parts of the building," recalled Wyatt. "So, we went ahead and pulled everyone out and went defensive."

The fire destroyed both the bar and a connected salon.

Crews stopped the flames before they reached a nearby floral shop, which sustained only minor damage.

Wyatt confirmed 15 different departments responded with roughly 80 to 90 personnel, including the New Plymouth Fire Protection District, Payette Fire Department, Fruitland Fire Department, Ontario City, Weiser Fire Disrtict, Parma Fire, Vale Fire, Nyssa Fire, Gem County Fire, Gem County One Fire, Caldwell Fire, Eagle Fire, Wilder Fire, Mid-Star Fire, and Nampa Fire.

"We're going to be probably working through the night— all the way till tomorrow," Wyatt said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 Fire destroys Double Diamond Bar in New Plymouth, damaging salon and forcing crews to work through the night.

Penny Kovic, owner of "By Arrangement," learned about the fire when a client called to cancel an appointment because Main Street was blocked. Her business is located in a building connected to where the fire originated.

"I don't live too far from here, so I drove uptown, and of course, the building was engulfed at that point in time," Kovic said. "My portion of the building was not at that time, but it's been going on since early this morning."

"Fire was getting into my roof," Kovic added.

Amy Delmore witnessed the fire's rapid development from her workplace at Trademark Dental.

"I was sitting at my desk, and I saw a fire department truck fly by pretty fast, and I thought, oh gosh, there must be an accident, until another came and another. I ran out the front door, and I could see the smoke building up pretty good behind me, here. I could tell right away it was at the Double Diamond Bar," Delmore said.

"It was pretty, pretty impressive, and it's so heartfelt to me to see how many people came together to help," Delmore said.

Mike Widmer of Ontario, Oregon, was visiting for his wife's dental appointment when they discovered the fire. Widmer previously lived in New Plymouth and worked for the bank.

"Something like this hurts the economy of a small town," Widmer said.

"Things that are used in town that bring people to town, and now they've lost one of them, and I think it will make a big difference in the community," Widmer said.

The Double Diamond Bar was known for hosting community events, including goat roping and other happenings.

"I wasn't a regular there at all, but I think that it's going to be hard on the community. It's something that's been here for a very, very long time," Delmore said.

Kovic, who was born and raised in New Plymouth, has been a business owner since 1993, emphasized the importance of every business in the small town.

"It's a very small community, and of course, that's a business that's open 7 days a week, and you know every business in town is important because we don't have that many businesses in town, and so everyone's important and our town revolves around all of our small businesses," Kovic said.

"It'll be devastating. It'll change the cosmetics of the downtown area, and it always takes a while to rebuild," Kovic said.