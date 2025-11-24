Bar fire in downtown New Plymouth closes US Hwy 30

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — Fire crews are battling a structure fire at the Double Diamond Saloon in New Plymouth.

According to a news release from the Payette County Sheriff's Office, "multiple fire departments and law enforcement agencies are currently on scene" and assisting with suppression efforts.

As those suppression efforts remain ongoing, the Idaho State Police have closed U.S. Highway 30. Officers are currently directing traffic around the closure.

Several neighboring buildings and businesses have been evacuated.

Watch as fire crews battle the structure fire in downtown New Plymouth

Structure fire in New Plymouth

Video courtesy of Jan Holshevnikoff

The public is advised to avoid the area.

In a video sent to Idaho News 6, Jan Holshevnikoff says the fire appears to be threatening the whole block.

So far, there have been no injuries reported in connection with the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Idaho News 6 neighborhood reporter Greenlee Clark is at the fire and will be providing updates.