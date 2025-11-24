Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodPayette County

Actions

Bar fire in downtown New Plymouth closes US Hwy 30

New Plymouth Fire.png
Jan Holshevnikoff
The Double Diamond Saloon and adjoining buildings were engulfed in flames on Monday morning in New Plymouth.
New Plymouth Fire.png
Posted
and last updated

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — Fire crews are battling a structure fire at the Double Diamond Saloon in New Plymouth.

According to a news release from the Payette County Sheriff's Office, "multiple fire departments and law enforcement agencies are currently on scene" and assisting with suppression efforts.

As those suppression efforts remain ongoing, the Idaho State Police have closed U.S. Highway 30. Officers are currently directing traffic around the closure.

Several neighboring buildings and businesses have been evacuated.

Watch as fire crews battle the structure fire in downtown New Plymouth

Structure fire in New Plymouth

Video courtesy of Jan Holshevnikoff

The public is advised to avoid the area.

In a video sent to Idaho News 6, Jan Holshevnikoff says the fire appears to be threatening the whole block.

So far, there have been no injuries reported in connection with the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Idaho News 6 neighborhood reporter Greenlee Clark is at the fire and will be providing updates.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights