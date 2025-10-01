Owyhee County farmers tout new high-tech irrigation system along Snake River

HAMMETT, Idaho — New hydrologic technologies are benefiting not only farmers along the Snake, but the Snake River itself.

When you listen to farmers Ryan Johnson and Dale Hooley talk about the new pump system along the Snake, you can tell that to them, it means the world.

"Instant gratification, I was tickled immediately," said Dale Hooley.

The longtime farmers are talking specifically about a new high-tech computerized irrigation and pumping system.

"So, in here, you have the four pumps. 1,2,3,4, OK, 567 gallons a minute. It makes our life better because we leave more water in the river and we raise better crops," added Hooley.

The $1.6 million project was paid in part by the Idaho Water Resource Board Aging Infrastructure Grant.

It's one of about 25 A.I.G. projects completed so far across the Snake River Plain.

By replacing the old and aging irrigation infrastructure, these farmers will take less water out of the Snake River and save more of the water they do take out.

"It could be 110°F here in the summertime, and you have water running in an open ditch, so it takes the water out of the system; you'd lose a quarter inch, they say, due to evaporation loss," explained Ryan Johnson, a farmer.

With the new system, Hooley and Johnson believe they will see increased returns on everything from potatoes, wheat, barley, hay, sugar beets, onions, and mint.

Johnson put it this way. "The water's not just important for Ag, it's important for Boise owners, it's important to Idaho Power. So, we have to figure out a way so that we can all co-exist."