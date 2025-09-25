Tiny hands, big harvest: First graders explore farming fun at local high school agriculture expo

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian FFA hosted an Ag Expo at Meridian High School, drawing hundreds of first graders from across Meridian to showcase the world of agriculture.

High school students led the expo, featuring live animals, farming displays, and presentations on various aspects of the agricultural workforce.

The annual event has been held for decades, with former students — including some who participated more than 20 years ago — now returning with their own classrooms.

“We have more cattle in Idaho than we do people, and the fact that some of these kids have never touched a cow just blows my mind," said Aubrey Sunderland, FFA student. "They don’t know that eggs come from chickens — they don’t just appear at the grocery store or come from a warehouse — and I think that’s really important for people to know.”