High costs stall Boise recycled water project — an inside look at the existing Lander water facility

NORTHWEST BOISE, Idaho — High labor and construction costs halted plans for Boise to build a new industrial recycled water facility in southeast Boise. Instead, the city is shifting its attention to upgrading existing infrastructure — like the Lander Water Renewal Facility.

Boise Public Works Director Steve Burgos said the city’s two current water renewal facilities operate around the clock to turn wastewater into clean water.

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“We treat about 30 million gallons a day to a really high level, and then we put it back in the Boise River. So these facilities, Lander Street having been here since 1950, play probably the most important role in protecting the Boise River," Burgos said.

The city had plans for an industrial wastewater treatment plant in southeast Boise to recycle water and help recharge groundwater, but the price tag skyrocketed over the past decade.

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Burgos explained the project was quoted to cost $50-70 about ten years ago. Now, that quote is upwards of $700 million.

If the project had moved forward at that cost, residents could have seen their water rates more than double.

“With the affordability concerns that we know citizens are experiencing, we decided to go back and talk to the Mayor and council and make the recommendation: let’s just pause this project for now because we just can’t afford it,” he said.

The city has indefinitely shelved the recycled water facility plan.

“Instead of spending money on the recycled water program, we’re making sure that we are re-allocating that money to the existing facilities — all about protecting the Boise River,” Burgos said.

At Lander Street, crews are in phase two of a project to rebuild and upgrade the more than 75-year-old facility.

“And then when we’re done here at Lander Street, we’ll have increased the capacity of this facility by about 5,000,000 gallons a day,” Burgos said.

After the city completes upgrades to its existing facilities, Burgos said Boise may someday shift their focus back to recycled water.

“We’re gonna recycle water in Boise at some point in the future, but we need to do it in a way that’s affordable for citizens while we’re always focused on protecting the river,” he said.

Phase two of the Lander facility upgrades is expected to be completed in 2029.

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