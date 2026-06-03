Boise pauses industrial wastewater recycling project as construction costs soar

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — Citing rising labor and construction costs, the City of Boise is putting its industrial water recycling project on pause.

The project, which was planned for Southeast Boise, would have treated wastewater from neighborhood businesses and industries to a level deemed sufficient for reuse. Any treated wastewater that wasn't recycled would have been returned to the local groundwater supply.

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The estimated cost of the project ballooned in recent months, with some labor and construction costs doubling, according to city officials.

Ultimately, city officials decided to pause the project to keep rates affordable and meet a tightening budget.

“Pausing this recycled water project is disappointing for our team and our community, who continue to show their support for protecting our local water resources,” said Boise Public Works Director Steve Burgos. “We're focused on keeping our rates affordable while continuing to invest in keeping our city and the Boise River clean, safe and healthy.”

The City of Boise announced the pause in the midst of the planning and design phase of the project. Construction on the project had yet to begin.

Now, city officials will begin reviewing alternate options to strengthen "long-term water resilience."

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