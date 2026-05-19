Pilot hospitalized after crash during Gunfighter Skies Air Show in Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — One of four pilots involved in the dramatic mid-air collision during the Gunfighter Skies Air Show in Mountain Home on Sunday is currently receiving medical treatment at a Mountain Home hospital for a "non-life-threatening injury," reports a spokesperson for the Naval Air Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet.

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The spokesperson goes on to explain that all four pilots successfully ejected from the two U.S. Navy EA-18G aircraft involved in the crash. The other three pilots avoided injury.

"On May 17, 2026, two U.S. Navy EA-18G assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129 from Whidbey Island, Washington, collided in mid-air while performing an aerial demonstration involving four aircrew for the Mountain Home Air Force Base Gunfighter Skies Air Show, near Mountain Home Air Force Base at about 12:10 p.m. MDT." - Spokesperson for the Naval Air Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet

Crews are working to recover all parts of the aircraft from the crash site. Many aircraft components for F-18-class aircraft are highly classified and, in the event of a crash, must be secured for national security interests.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

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