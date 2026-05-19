What’s next in the investigation into the F-18 Growler crash at Mountain Home Air Force Base air show

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — New images show the moments immediately after two F-18 Growler fighter jets crashed during Sunday's Gunfighter Skies Air Show at Mountain Home Air Force Base, as investigators work to determine what caused the mid-air collision.

The two jets appeared to touch wings and tangle in mid-air. Sparks from four crew members ejecting were visible as parachutes opened in the smoke-filled sky. Within seconds, both planes were reduced to rubble beneath a cloud of black smoke.

WATCH | New images following crash of two F-18 Growlers at Mountain Home AFB air show—

Neighbors recount moments after F-18 Growler crash at Mountain Home Air Force Base air show

Spectator Jonathan Easley said he first heard a thud before realizing something had gone wrong.

"I noticed I didn't hear any jet engine sound, so I backed up and immediately saw the black plume of smoke," Easley recounted.

The jets crashed onto a road about two miles from the base. No injuries were reported on the ground. The base went into lockdown as first responders rushed to the scene.

"It was fire trucks, military personnel, everyone seemed to have a job to do when this jet went down," Easley added.

The two jets reportedly cost about $134 million combined.

When a military aircraft is destroyed, two separate investigations begin. One is designed to prevent future crashes and is classified. The other is a legal investigation that will eventually be made public. Investigators will closely examine flight recorders and video evidence.

During the lockdown, volunteers with Silver Wings of Idaho helped keep spectators calm as they waited for updates. Robby Robinson, president of Silver Wings of Idaho, said the base played a key role in keeping the crowd composed.

"All the spectators out there were just kinda taking it in stride. No one was panicking, and I think the biggest part of the reason was the job the base did, just making sure everybody was informed," Robinson said.

Robinson said the outcome, despite the dramatic crash, was what mattered most.

"It's important that no one got hurt, no injuries, no one died, and that's the most important thing," Robinson said.

Easley echoed that sentiment.

"It was a disaster. But when there's a disaster, that's when heroes rise up. It was an important lesson for my kids to see," Easley said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.