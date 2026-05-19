Navy jet collision marks third crash at Gunfighter Skies Air Show

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Sunday's jet collision marks the third crash at the Gunfighter Skies Air Show in Mountain Home.

WATCH | Another crash at Gunfighter Skies: Sunday's jet collision makes three—

Jets collide at Gunfighter Skies Air Show, marking third crash at the event

At an air show in 2003, a Thunderbird jet crashed onto the runway, bursting into flames. The pilot ejected less than a second before impact, leaving spectators stunned.

According to the military's accident investigation report, the pilot misinterpreted the altitude required to complete a Split S maneuver, which is used by pilots to quickly turn directions.

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15 years later, in 2018, pilot glider Dan Buchanan crashed during an aerial performance involving a hang glider. Buchanan died from his injuries and was honored at the air show the following day.

Shauna Lileks was a spectator at the 2018 show and witnessed the incident.

"The hang glider made his return to the north end of the runway where he released the cable. I don't know if he got a wind shear or what happened. And then the next thing I noticed, he's going nose first into the tarmac," Lileks said.

Before this year's Gunfighter Skies Air Show, Idaho News 6 talked with military officials on the safety measures taken.

Officials said maintenance crews were working around the clock to ensure every aircraft is ready for takeoff, prepared to take action during an emergency situation.

Neither air crew nor spectators were injured in Sunday's jet collision. Ultimately, this year's collision cost around $134 million combined.

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