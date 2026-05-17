4 aircrew eject after crash during Gunfighter Skies Air Show in Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Four aircrew ejected following a mid-air collision during the Gunfighter Skies Air Show in Mountain Home, the 336th Fighter Wing said.

SSgt. Antwain Hanks with the U.S. Air Force confirmed an "aircraft incident" occurred two miles northwest of the base during the air show.

According to the release from the base, at 12:10 p.m. Sunday, two U.S. Navy EA-18-G assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129 from Widbey Island, Washington, collided during the airshow.

Several spectators captured video of the crash, showing multiple aircrew ejecting from the aircraft.

The Associated Press reported that all four crew members have safely ejected from the planes, according to Kim Sykes, marketing director with Silver Wings of Idaho.

Another witness, Anna White, captured video of smoke rising from the crash site.

WATCH: Video captures scene of the air crash

Smoke rises from air crash at Gunfighter Skies show

SSgt. Hanks said emergency responders are on the scene and an investigation is underway.

The Mountain Home Police Department has asked the public not to travel or attempt to access the air base.

WATCH: Spectators instructed to leave the base

Spectators leave Mountain Home air show after plane crash

A field producer with Idaho News 6 confirmed that the highways have reopened. Elmcrest Street is reportedly still blocked off.

Additional details will be released as they become available, SSgt. Hanks said.

The incident remains under investigation.