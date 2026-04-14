Mountain Home students express safety concerns as police search for hit-and-run driver who struck a juvenile

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Police are searching for a driver who they say hit a juvenile and then fled the scene on Tuesday morning near Mountain Home High School.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, when a juvenile was crossing American Legion Boulevard near North 11th Street.

Authorities say a driver failed to stop, struck the pedestrian, and proceeded to flee the area.

WATCH: Police search for a driver who hit a juvenile near the high school

Police search for hit-and-run driver who struck Mountain Home juvenile

The Mountain Home police chief said no 911 call was made when the crash happened, delaying the police response by an hour and a half. The minor's guardian instead took the child to a medical facility and then went to the police station to file a report.

The chief said the involved minor was with the family when filing the report and did not appear to have any serious injuries.

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Miley Liebegott, a student at Mountain Home High School, said she heard about the incident from her mom during class.

"Then I called her, and I was like, ‘You really want me to walk home like after someone just got hit?’ and she's like, ‘yeah, that's true,' like I don't really know how safe this is," Liebegott said.

According to the Idaho Department of Transportation, there were 19 crashes within a few blocks of this area in 2025, one of which caused serious injury.

Liebegott said she walks this route every day after school, but admits it can be scary.

"A lot of cars don't pay attention, I’ve almost been hit a couple of times," Liebegott said. “The stories of just this crosswalk, me getting almost hit, is absolutely insane.”

Liebegott pointed to nearby Hacker Middle School as an example of safety improvements she would like to see.

"They have people do the crosswalks, and I feel like maybe we could have that here or maybe a stop sign around it so people can walk easier," Liebegott said.

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Police are still on the lookout for possible suspect vehicles, including a black SUV or a blue passenger car. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 208-599-4030.

The minor's family declined to comment at this time.

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