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Minor struck near Mountain Home High School in hit & run as police search for suspect

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Mountain Home Police
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MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Mountain Home Police are searching for a suspect who they say was involved in a hit-and-run involving a juvenile near Mountain Home High School on Tuesday morning.

According to the City of Mountain Home, a juvenile crossed American Legion Boulevard at approximately 7:30 a.m., prompting vehicles to stop. Police say a vehicle in the far lane did not stop and ultimately hit the juvenile before leaving the scene of the crash. Mountain Home Police received a report regarding the crash at 9 a.m.

The juvenile was later transported by a guardian to a nearby "medical facility for evaluation of injuries."

Police say the suspect was driving either a "black SUV" or a "blue passenger car."

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call Corporal Austin Luchs at 208-599-4030.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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