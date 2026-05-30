Lanes reopened after fire broke out on I-84 between Boise and Mountain Home

IDAHO — A wildfire along I-84, between Boise and Mountain Home, has burned approximately 30 acres.

The MM 68 I-84 Fire was reported at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 30. According to Idaho 511, the fire is burning between mile markers 69 and 71.

A spokesperson with BLM Idaho Fire says that the fire is estimated at 30 acres and that crews are working on knocking down active fire spread.

Officials say that four engines, one dozer, and one water tender were deployed to the fire, along with other resources.

This is a developing story. Idaho News 6 will provide updates as more information becomes available.