Mountain Home pastor pleads not guilty to sexual assault charge

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — A Mountain Home pastor accused of sexually assaulting women at his church pleaded not guilty on Monday morning in Elmore County Court.

Gregory Wayne Jones, who previously served as the pastor of Liberty Christian Fellowship Church, entered his plea as his case moved to district court after a judge determined there was sufficient evidence to proceed.

WATCH: Mountain Home pastor pleads not guilty

Mountain Home pastor pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges

The case centers on allegations that Jones exploited his pastoral role during counseling sessions that prosecutors said escalated into sexual abuse over several years.

During a preliminary hearing, an alleged victim provided hours of graphic testimony detailing the accusations against Jones.

Jones' defense attorney presented text messages in court, arguing the alleged victims' actions were based on religious belief rather than criminal coercion.

Jones remains out on bond with his next court hearing scheduled for March 9.

