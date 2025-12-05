Judge sends Mountain Home pastor’s assault case to district court

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — A judge ruled on Friday that the case against Gregory Wayne Jones, a Mountain Home pastor accused of sexually assaulting women in his church, will move to district court.

Jones, who was a pastor of Liberty Christian Fellowship, is charged with felony forcible penetration. Prosecutors say he used his position in the church to pressure women into sexual acts under the guise of “spiritual healing.”

At a preliminary hearing in Elmore County, an alleged victim gave hours of graphic testimony. After reviewing the evidence, the judge found there was enough to send the case forward.

The judge ruled that a previous charge of human sex trafficking will not continue as part of the case. Jones is scheduled to return to court for his arraignment on Jan. 5, 2026.

