"Hold abusers accountable": Plea agreement denied for former Mountain Home pastor charged with sex trafficking

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Elmore County Courthouse judge denies the plea agreement in the sex trafficking case against former Mountain Home pastor and daycare director Gregory Wayne Jones.

Neighborhood Reporter Sahana Patel was inside the courtroom when the decision was made, and gasps were heard as the plea agreement was denied.

In a previously unsealed affidavit, it alleges that Jones exploited his role at the church and daycare to sexually abuse people under the guise of spiritual healing.

Judge Theodore Fleming rejected the binding Rule 11 agreement that would have required the defendant to plead guilty to a specific charge. In exchange, the judge's sentencing options would have been restricted to the terms mutually agreed upon by both parties.

"The judge's rejection of the plea deal with Jones is a small but significant step toward justice," said Tessa Cummins, a former church member and friend to the victims.

"This case is not just about one individual—it's a battle in the larger war against sexual assault and the abuse of power by those who believe they are untouchable."

Idaho News 6 will continue to follow this story, as Jones is set to appear back in court on September 15.