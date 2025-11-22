Mountain Home leaders issue apology to $2M donor after councilmember's criticism

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Mountain Home city leaders are divided over a proposed $2 million donation from Pioneer Federal Credit Union for the Railroad Park project after a councilwoman's comments at a recent meeting.

The proposed Railroad Park project includes a splash pad, playground, and new gathering areas, with a total cost exceeding $4 million. Urban Renewal Agency money would cover the costs, but only if built in phases. Pioneer Federal Credit Union offered to donate $2 million to accelerate the project timeline.

"That frees up approximately $2 million of future URA income from the tax differential for us to put back into any other projects that fit inside the URA district," said Alan Bermensolo of the Urban Renewal Agency.

However, during a Nov. 12 council meeting vote on accepting the donation, Councilwoman Jenny Wirkkala criticized the credit union's financial priorities.

Wirkkala expresses confusion over the company's allocation of monetary resources.

"They're closing down the Glenns Ferry branch based off the claims that they don't have the financing to remodel a building to keep it operating,” Wirkkala said. “But yet they have $2 million to give to a park when we have lots of parks.”

Pioneer Federal Credit Union CEO Curt Perry responded in a statement: "I have no issues when they vote on agenda items or share their view on the topic of a donation and branding... I took exception to a council member discussing a Pioneer business decision that had no bearing on a Mountain Home City Council meeting."

Wirkkala said Perry emailed city leaders requesting they remove the council meeting video, which she interpreted as an attempt to silence.

"He has every right to put an email out to the city to say he's disappointed, but what I had a problem with was his request to silence me to pull that off the internet,” Wirkkala said. “And again, when you're silencing me, you're silencing the citizens of Mountain Home.”

City council members held a special meeting on Friday morning to draft a formal apology to Perry. Council President Scott Hajro said Wirkkala's comments didn't represent the entire council's views.

"I think the verbiage that was used there is not becoming of the city and potentially damaging to the reputation of a business partner," Hajro said.

The donation comes with rebranding requirements. The green Mountain Home sign would change to blue, and Pioneer logos would be added throughout the park.

"P's being put everywhere. It's gonna now be called the Pioneer Depot. You know, I don't beat around the bush. I just I'm flat out no for the branding," Wirkkala said.

Councilwoman Becky Garvey defended the sponsorship model, pointing to similar arrangements in larger cities.

"Ann Morrison Park, Albertson Park, Simplot Park,” Garvey said. “Without the donation from those people, we wouldn't have those spots, and so I don't feel like because we're a small town that we're exempt or we're different.”

Perry said the credit union's final decision on the donation won't depend solely on one council member's comments. The council and community members await the credit union's decision, though no timeline has been announced.

