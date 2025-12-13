Mountain Home family spreads Christmas joy with elaborate Mickey Mouse display

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — A Mountain Home family has turned their home into a magical Christmas wonderland that draws visitors from across the community, including members of the Republic of Singapore Air Force stationed at the local base.

Shawn Roddin transforms his property into what neighbors call "the Christmas House" each holiday season, filling every corner with Mickey Mouse decorations and twinkling lights. The elaborate display serves as both a tribute to his Mickey-loving wife and a gift to anyone who stops by to enjoy the festive spectacle.

"As you see, there's a lot of Mickey's everywhere, and that's one thing that the kids will come here on like Christmas Eve [to do], they'll try and count all the Mickey's," Roddin explained.

Roddin handles every aspect of the decorating process himself, from stringing lights to positioning characters throughout the yard. His motivation comes from seeing the joy on visitors' faces.

"Especially ones that have never seen it before. Their faces just light up, and that's what it's for," Roddin said.

The family goes all out on Christmas Eve, transforming their home into a North Pole experience complete with pastries and hot chocolate for any visitors who stop by. Word of the display has spread far beyond the immediate neighborhood.

"The Singapore Air Force on the Air Force base, there are a lot of them who will get here, and they already know to come see the house," added Roddin.

Some of the decorations carry decades of history, including lights that Roddin estimates are about 70 years old. He maintains the vintage pieces by simply replacing the bulbs when needed.

The display also serves the community through a Toys for Tots collection box positioned at the front of the property. The generosity of neighbors has been overwhelming.

"Last week, I came home, and it was overflowing. There was so much stuff in there. You know, there's no kid anywhere [who] should not have a present on Christmas," Roddin said.

Each year, Roddin adds a new Mickey Mouse figure to keep the display fresh and give returning visitors something new to discover. This year's addition features Mickey holding a balloon.

"Wherever you walk around, you can't see everything from one spot. You've got to walk around to see everything," Roddin said.

