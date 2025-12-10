Boise neighbors band together to create an impressive web of Christmas lights at Rainy Place

BOISE, Idaho — In one Boise neighborhood, holiday spirit shines brighter than ever, thanks to a massive strand of Christmas lights connecting nearly every home along Rainy Place.

“Everyone loves it. Everyone just comes by, and they are kind of shocked and don't expect to see what they see,” said Santa Claus understudy, Joey Maniscalco.

In Dry Creek Ranch in the Boise Foothills, Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and their neighbors worked together to create an impressive light display across their cul-de-sac.

WATCH | Hear from Santa, Mrs. Claus, and neighbors on Rainy Place

Boise neighbors string impressive strand of lights across entire street at Rainy Place

“We came together in the neighborhood, and we decided to string lights across the street to bring the neighbors together and the neighborhood together, and the community together to celebrate the birth of Jesus,” said April Maniscalco, who goes by Mrs. Claus at the North Pole.

Maniscalco said the idea started with a plan they sketched out.

“We just put it on paper, kind of drew out a diagram of how we wanted to string the lights across the street and then get all the neighbors to come together, and agree to the plan,” neighbor Blake Battaglia said of the community effort.

Battaglia was one of the residents who climbed onto rooftops to figure out how to make the vision a reality.

“We got everything like aircraft cable up there to hold up all the lights and some other little special secrets I can't give out,” he said.

Now, a bright strand of lights connects nearly every roof in the cul-de-sac, leading to a massive snowflake centerpiece suspended in the middle of the street.

“A lot of hours went [into it]. Husbands were up on the roofs. Professionals came up to string some of the Christmas lights on the other houses, while our husbands were stringing them together across the cul-de-sac,” explained Mrs. Claus.

For the neighborhood kids, the display is sparking magical memories.

“It looks really cool,” said one excited kiddo.

“All of the neighbors sharing and celebrating this together is really special,” Battaglia said.