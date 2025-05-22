Newly unsealed documents reveal disturbing details in pastor's sexual abuse case

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — A newly unsealed 43-page probable cause affidavit reveals disturbing details about how Pastor Gregory Jones allegedly used his position at Liberty Christian Fellowship Church to sexually abuse multiple women under the guise of spiritual healing.

According to the document, Jones exploited vulnerable women through private "spiritual sessions" he called "The Process" at both the church and its affiliated daycare, the NXT Dream Center.

RELATED: Mountain Home pastor, daycare director arrested on 'human sex trafficking' charge

Detective Joshua Strong with the Elmore County Sheriff's Office writes that the investigation began in January after a woman came forward reporting inappropriate contact during these private sessions with Jones.

One woman told investigators that Jones digitally penetrated her multiple times, claiming it was necessary for her spiritual healing. When she asked him to stop, Jones refused, according to the affidavit.

"She thought it was necessary to remain in Jones' good favor and therefore God's good favor," Detective Strong reported in the affidavit.

The document outlines how Jones allegedly exerted deep psychological and spiritual control, preaching that he was her "spiritual father" and threatening public shame or demonic attacks if she didn't comply.

Detectives say much of the abuse happened in the church office and bathroom, spaces Jones allegedly selected intentionally. The woman told investigators she had been molested in a bathroom as a child, a trauma Jones was aware of.

The affidavit also details an attempted human trafficking charge. Jones is accused of directing two of the women to recruit other victims, specifically women with a history of trauma or sexual abuse, for similar spiritual "healing."

"Jones exercised a tremendous level of control over the lives of [the victim] and his congregants," Strong writes in the affidavit, citing constant texting, assigned tasks, and sexual coercion.

In all, six women have come forward so far. At least one was 17 at the time of the alleged abuse.

Gregory Jones remains in custody as this case moves forward. His next court date is set for July 10.