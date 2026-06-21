Idaho Fish and Game crews relocate yearling moose from Rupert

RUPERT, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game is reminding the public of important safety tips after capturing and relocating a yearling moose that wandered into a Rupert residential area on June 18.

Officials with IDFG say the Magic Valley Region received reports that the young moose was in a residential yard near I-84.

IDFG said wildlife crews safely anesthetized and captured the moose before relocating it to a "more suitable habitat" in the southeastern portion of the Magic Valley Region.

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The Magic Valley Region says this call was not out of the ordinary, stating there are multiple reports each year of moose wandering through the Rupert and Burley areas.

"These are most often yearling moose that have recently been driven off by their mothers as she prepares to care for a new calf," IDFG explained, "As yearling moose venture out on their own, their movements can bring them into agricultural areas, communities, and along roadways."

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While moose may not seem threatening, and even at times appear comically clumsy, officials say that they are surprisingly fast and powerful animals.

"Moose can become aggressive if they feel threatened, particularly around people and dogs," IDFG said.

When living or spending time in a moose habitat, officials gave a list of safety tips to help avoid dangerous encounters.



Make noise if a moose is nearby to avoid surprising it.

Keep dogs on a leash and never allow your dog to chase a moose.

Watch for signs of stress or agitation, such as pinned-back ears, raised neck hair, snorting, grunting, or hoof stomping. If these behaviors are present, move away and place a barrier between yourself and the moose, like a car or tree.

IDFG officials also say that moose may be more likely to charge during certain times. These include when a person or dog comes between a cow and her calf, or during mating season when bull moose are more aggressive and unpredictable.