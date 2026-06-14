Black bear spotted in Nampa tree prompts multi-agency response

NAMPA, Idaho — Multiple crews responded in Nampa after a black bear was found up in a tree near the intersection of Franklin Road and Birch Lane.

Idaho News 6's Isaiah Sharp was at the scene as crews from Nampa Police Department, Nampa Fire Department and Idaho Fish & Game tranquilized and caught the bear.

WATCH: Crews work together to catch black bear

Crews catch black bear from up in Nampa tree

Neighbors said that the bear had climbed multiple trees in the area before first responders located the animal.

Portions of Birch Lane were closed for around half an hour while crews responded to the scene.

The Nampa Police Department said the bear was loaded into a Fish & Game vehicle and returned to the wilderness.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton