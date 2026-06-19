Officials euthanize yearling bear near Emmett due to public safety risk

EMMETT, Idaho — A yearling black bear was euthanized after officials said the animal posed a risk to the community in Gem County.

Idaho Fish and Game first received reports of the bear on Sunday, June 14. According to the Gem County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Gem County deputies and IDFG enforcement staff were then dispatched to Emmett after reports of the bear again on Wednesday.

Officials say that the bear was seeking human-related food stores and had begun adjusting to the new environment. IDFG noted that the bear was observed over several days, walking through residential areas during the day, and not showing "an appropriate fear of humans".

Despite a majority of the activity occurring north of the Payette River, the bear was reportedly moving closer and closer to densely populated areas. After weighing public safety concerns, officials ultimately decided to euthanize the bear.

The press release said, "Even when a bear isn’t habituated, chemically immobilizing and attempting to relocate any large animals poses potential risks to the public, the animal, and Fish and Game staff. Often, euthanizing a bear in town is the only option."

Wildlife biologists are saying that there are more sightings of bears in Southwest Idaho towns, likely due to current drought conditions.