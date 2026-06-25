MIDDLETON, Idaho — Middleton now has its first dedicated pickleball courts, with three new courts open at Middleton Place Park just in time for summer.

Before the courts opened, many local players had to travel to neighboring communities to find a place to play.

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Tempe McFarlane, an avid pickleball player and Middleton resident, said the new courts fill a long-standing gap for local players.

WATCH: Neighbors react to the new pickleball courts

'Thank You, Middleton': New pickleball courts open at Place Park

"Those of us who live here, we either go to Caldwell at Luby or we go to Star Pavilion Park, or our fun, funky little outdoor tennis court," McFarlane said.

She emphasized that pickleball is very social. "You get to meet 10, 20 new friends every time you play, so it's a great way to connect," MacFarlane said. "Having it here is amazing. So thank you, Middleton."

The project was built by Hall and Hill Construction, a Meridian-based contractor that won the city's public works bid. Contractor Korey Hall said the work was a meaningful opportunity.

"I actually am from a small town, so it reminds me a lot of where I came from, just how much the community appreciates stuff like this, so really cool to be a part of," Hall said.

Hall detailed that construction took about 90 days, including nearly a month of curing time before the court surface could be installed. He said he looks forward to watching the community enjoy the courts for years to come.

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The courts are already attracting new players, including some picking up a paddle for the first time. Middleton resident Chloe Roche said the location makes all the difference.

"We never had access to a court before, but this is like five minutes from my house," Roche said.

The new courts give Middleton's growing population a place to stay active close to home.

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