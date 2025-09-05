NAMPA, Idaho — While a Boise-based lawsuit citing noise complaints prompted the closure of two popular pickleball courts this week, surrounding cities like Nampa and Meridian say they've found ways to keep the peace with strategic court placement and design.

City leaders in both Nampa and Meridian report smooth operations after adding pickleball courts to popular parks, crediting careful planning and noise mitigation strategies for their success.

"We've been by in the morning time when all six courts are full and playing, and I know that noise is being generated, and we haven't had any complaints from the neighbors," said Cody Swander, director of Nampa Parks & Recreation.

Four of Meridian's 24 parks have open pickleball courts, each strategically located, built, and landscaped to minimize sound from reaching neighbors.

WATCH: Nampa Parks Director discuss strategic placement of Orah Brandt Park courts

Nampa and Meridian find success with strategic pickleball court placement amid Boise noise concerns

Nampa's courts designed with neighbors in mind

Swander calls Nampa's courts at Orah Brandt Park the "Cadillac of courts." The pickleball courts are part of the third phase of development at the popular recreation area.

However, before crews even moved dirt, neighbors voiced concerns about potential noise issues.

"We were able to actually push the pickleball courts closer to Cherry Lane, which the idea behind that was to mask some of the noise created from the sport by the road noise," Swander said.

The city of Nampa also installed berms between the courts and nearby homes to help stop sound from reaching neighbors.

Boise developing guidelines as demand grows

In Boise, city leaders say there are currently no guidelines for where new pickleball courts will be installed, but they are being developed as the desire for more courts continues to grow among residents.

"Our group is growing because they're running out of places to play. If we had more courts, it would be better for everybody. As you can see, this court isn't striped for pickleball, so we're overcrowded on the one remaining here at Shoshone," said one Boise pickleball player.

Nampa currently has no plans to add any more parks. Parks and Recreation leaders say they strive to offer the public the amenities they want to use, but they also need to be cautious about investing in expensive courts that could eventually lose popularity.

ALSO READ | Boise pickleballers react after neighbors' lawsuit shuts down courts

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.