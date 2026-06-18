MIDDLETON, Idaho — After voters rejected a $1.9 million Middleton School District levy last month, district leaders say they are moving forward with budget cuts that are now impacting student transportation and extracurricular activities.

The district says the failed levy forced reductions across multiple areas, including staffing, athletics and transportation services.

WATCH: Local groups step in as Middleton Middle school football program faces changes

Middleton School District levy fallout leads to cuts in transportation, athletics

“Everything that we’re currently cutting goes back to the $1.9 million dollars,” said Assistant Superintendent Lisa Pennington.

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One of the biggest changes affects how students get to extracurricular activities. The district says it will no longer provide transportation for activities within the Treasure Valley, though some out-of-area trips and state tournaments will still be covered.

“We do everything we can to not place that burden on parents to transport for those extracurriculars,” Pennington said.

The cuts also impact the district’s 7th-grade football program, which families say has already changed the outlook for student-athletes in the community.

One former 7th-grade player, Zackary Rowan, says he feels "mad" about the program being cut.

Parents and local youth sports organizers say they are now stepping in to help families find alternative opportunities.

“I’ve kind of relayed back to them like, it’s unfortunate that this happens, but let’s try to get together as a community and try to make it work,” said Kelly Greiner, who runs Middleton’s NFL Flag Football program.

Greiner and her husband Nicholas, who directs Middleton Optimist Football and Cheer, say they’ve received increased calls from families seeking options since the announcement.

“We can’t fit everyone, which is unfortunate, but we’re gonna do our best to fit everyone,” said Nicholas Greiner.

The changes have also sparked discussion in local social media groups, where some residents are calling for renewed support of a future levy, while others question the path forward.

District leaders say they are working with the community to explore whether fundraising efforts could help restore some programs in the future.

“We’re partnering with our community to determine if there is opportunity, if they’re able to fundraise to bring that program back for next school year,” Pennington said.

For now, organizers say their focus remains on keeping students involved in athletics despite the changes.

The district is encouraging parents with questions or concerns to contact Middleton School District directly.

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