Middleton School District supplemental levy fails by narrow margin

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Voters in the Middleton School District No. 134 have rejected a proposed $1.99 million supplemental levy, with the measure failing Tuesday night by a margin of 51.97% to 48.03%, according to unofficial results.

The levy required a simple majority to pass.

The two-year measure would have raised about $1,986,209 annually starting in the 2026–27 school year and funded certified teachers, classified staff, school resource officers, curriculum adoption, transportation, technology, building maintenance and extracurricular participation costs. It also would have replaced an existing levy set to expire in June 2026.

If approved, the levy was projected to increase taxes by about $10 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, bringing the total cost to roughly $41 per $100,000 annually.

READ MORE | Staff cuts or higher taxes: Middleton voters to face $1.9M Middleton School District levy decision

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