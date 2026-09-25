Middleton neighbors rally around family of 14-year-old Carson Chrapkowski after fatal e-bike crash

MIDDLETON, Idaho — Hundreds of people filled the stands at Middleton High School Thursday night — not just for a freshman football game, but to honor 14-year-old Carson Chrapkowski, who died following an e-bike crash last week.

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Middleton High School Athletic Director Andy Ankeny said the moment called for the community to come together.

"We just felt like this was a great time for the community to come together to not only support the team but support the family after this tragedy," Ankeny said.

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Middleton community honors 14-year-old Carson Chrapkowski at emotional football game

Before kickoff, players honored their teammate with an emotional ceremony. The team brought roses out to the family, presented a signed helmet and game jersey, and shared pictures. Each player then handed Carson's mom a rose before sharing a hug.

"Thank you boys... love you," Carson's mom said.

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"They overwhelmingly want to play tonight because it's a great way to honor Carson and get back out here on the football field," Ankeny said.

Carson's family attended the game. Ankeny said they had been deeply moved by the outpouring of support.

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"Middleton has reached out to this family in an unbelievable way, and I know that they feel very supported," Ankeny said.

Carson's family shared the following statement with Idaho News 6:

"The overwhelming support has not gone unnoticed. It is a true testament to what an amazing, kind, cool, hilarious, and incredibly lovable kid he was.



On behalf of Carson and our entire family, thank you.



As emotional as tonight's game is, the love and support surrounding us fills our hearts. Knowing how deeply loved he was—and continues to be—means more than we could ever put into words.



Thank you, Middleton.



Thank you, everyone."

Shirts honoring the 14-year-old filled the stands as people came from across the Treasure Valley — from Star, Eagle, Meridian, Emmett, and beyond. The support extended well beyond Middleton's own community.

Bishop Kelly — the opposing team — ordered lunch for the Middleton football teams and purchased stickers from Frediani to place on their helmets in Carson's honor. Kona Ice donated their proceeds from the event back to the family. Local business Rustic Oven is giving half of its profits to the family. The student council organized a miracle minute at halftime to raise additional money. A portion of the school's snack bar profits also went to the family.

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The varsity team was present at the game. The JV team was on the road at Bishop Kelly, but other teams came over from practice just to show their support. Ankeny said the response reflected something special about Middleton — and about Idaho.

"Middleton is an unbelievable place to be, unbelievable high school, unbelievable community that truly values and cares for one another. And when events like this happen, they rise to the occasion like no other community I've been around before," Ankeny said.

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Ankeny, who grew up in Homedale, said the support from the Southern Idaho Conference and schools across the state after Carson's death reinforced what he knows about Idaho.

"I think it speaks volumes about the state of Idaho and the people that live here and the support that we have for one another," Ankeny said.

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Middleton neighbor Casey Frediani created custom shirts and stickers to help raise money for the family. She started taking pre-orders Sunday, received 65 pre-orders, and sold out of more than 200 items — with 4 pages of additional orders still coming in.

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"I'm looking at being able to give their family over $8,000," Frediani said.

Frediani, a mother of seven, said her motivation was deeply personal.

"I lost a child when he was 15 months, and the reason I wanted to do this was because I want the family to be able to focus on their family and not have to focus on the outside stresses of losing a child," Frediani said.

For Frediani, the connection to Carson's mom has become deeply personal.

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"I've hugged her a couple of times. I love her. I'm here for her. I kind of already told her that I'm here in any capacity, um, from a mom to another mom," Frediani said.

Frediani said seeing the Treasure Valley come together gave her goosebumps.

"A loss to one family is huge for the whole community," Frediani said.

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Frediani said she will continue taking orders and donating all profits from Carson Memorial apparel to the family for as long as orders keep coming in. You can find her business by clicking here.

To support Carson's family, click here.