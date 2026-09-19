14-year-old student dies after crash near Middleton High; driver arrested

MIDDLETON, Idaho — A 14-year-old has died after a vehicle-versus-bicycle crash near Middleton High School.

The crash occurred Friday night. Police said the bicyclist, a Middleton High School student, was transported by Life Flight to St. Luke's Boise for medical treatment.

In an update Saturday morning, police said the student tragically succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

"We ask our community to keep this young man’s family in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate an unimaginable loss," Middleton Police said.

Middleton Police have arrested the driver involved, identified as Alyssa Louise Anderson. She was charged with vehicular manslaughter, aggravated DUI, and leaving the scene of an injury accident, police said. Anderson was booked into Canyon County Jail.

Canyon County Sheriff's Office

The Middleton Police Department and Idaho State Police are actively investigating the incident.

Neighbors have organized a prayer group on Saturday morning in the Middleton High School Auditorium.

Idaho News 6 sends its condolences to the victims' loved ones.