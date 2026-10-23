MIDDLETON, Idaho — The woman accused of hitting and killing 14-year-old Middleton High School student Carson Chrapkowski then leaving the scene, has waived her preliminary hearing and is headed to district court.

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Alyssa Farber, also known as Alyssa Anderson, appeared in person before a judge Friday morning. During the hearing, she confirmed she wanted to waive her right to a preliminary hearing.

The judge accepted the waiver and scheduled Farber’s district court arraignment for Nov. 2 at 10:30 a.m. The judge also reserved the issue of bond for that hearing.

Farber remains in custody on a $1 million bond.

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Driver accused in death of 14-year-old Middleton student waives preliminary hearing

The case stems from a September crash near Middleton High School that killed 14-year-old Carson Chrapkowski.

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Prosecutors allege Farber hit the teenager while driving and left the scene. Chrapkowski was flown to St. Luke’s in Boise, where he later died from his injuries.

Farber faces charges of manslaughter and leaving the scene of an injury accident.

Farber’s defense attorney has argued that Farber was unable to stop her vehicle after the collision and parked at a nearby home before returning to the scene.

The defense has also claimed Chrapkowski was riding against traffic and entered Farber’s lane. Her attorney pointed to goat heads on nearby sidewalks as a possible reason the teenager was riding in the street.

Prosecutors have said investigators are also looking into whether Farber had been at a party and whether she had taken Adderall or cocaine. Those allegations have not been proven in court.

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Farber’s defense has disputed claims that she was intoxicated, saying there is no confirmed evidence of that.

The case remains pending.

Farber is scheduled to appear in district court on Nov. 2 at 10:30 a.m., when the judge is also expected to revisit the issue of bond.

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