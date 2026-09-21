$1 million bond set for driver charged in crash that killed Middleton student

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A judge set bond at $1 million Monday for the woman accused of hitting 14-year-old Carson Chrapkowski near Middleton High School and leaving the scene.

Alyssa Anderson appeared by Zoom from the Canyon County Jail, wearing an orange jumpsuit. She faces charges of manslaughter and leaving the scene of an injury accident in connection with the crash that killed the Middleton High School student.

Prosecutors said Anderson was driving a silver Ford Escape when she struck the teenager Friday night. The student was taken by Life Flight to St. Luke’s Boise, where he later died from his injuries.

During Monday’s hearing, the state requested a $1 million bond, arguing Anderson poses a significant risk to the community. Prosecutors alleged she drank wine before driving near the high school and said witnesses reported seeing her leave without stopping after the crash.

14-year-old student dies after crash near Middleton High; driver arrested

The state also said investigators are looking into whether Anderson had been at a party and whether she had taken Adderall and cocaine. Those allegations have not been proven in court.

Anderson’s defense attorney argued there is no confirmed evidence that she was intoxicated. The attorney also claimed Carson was riding against traffic and entered Anderson’s lane, pointing to goatheads on area sidewalks as a reason children may ride in the street.

The defense described the collision as a tragic accident, emphasized that Anderson has no criminal history and argued she is not a flight risk.

Her attorney claimed Anderson’s vehicle would not allow her to stop and that she parked at a nearby home and promptly walked back to the scene. The defense also alleged the juvenile was riding against traffic and entered Anderson’s lane before the collision.

The judge said Anderson presented a significant risk to the community and set bond at $1 million.

Leaving the scene of an injury accident carries a possible sentence of up to five years in prison. The charge alleges Anderson failed to stop or provide assistance after a person was injured.

Anderson’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 5, and the Middleton Police Department and Idaho State Police continue to investigate the crash.

A verified GoFundMe has been created to support the 14-year-old victim’s family.

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