'Wheat is very important to everything we do': Idaho farmers keep wheat steady even as national acres decline

While wheat acres are shrinking across much of the United States, Idaho farmers are bucking the trend, keeping production steady for decades.

At Big D Ranch in Meridian, wheat remains a key part of the farm’s rotation system — and a crop growers say is essential to Idaho agriculture.

“In Idaho, wheat is very important to everything we do,” said Richard Durant, manager of Big D Ranch.

According to the Idaho Wheat Commission, wheat remains the state’s second-largest crop, with farmers planting roughly 1.2 million acres each year.

Industry leaders say Idaho stands out nationally because wheat continues to hold its ground while other states shift more acreage into corn and soybeans.

“Mainly the wheat stays steady because we are a rotation crop,” Durant said. “Producers, whether they’re going to seed corn or even sugar beets, need a crop that they rotate through.”

Idaho is not a soybean state, and most of the corn grown in the state is used for dairy feed. That makes wheat a critical part of the rotation system across much of southern Idaho agriculture.

At Big D Ranch — a farm operating since 1947 — wheat has remained central to production for generations.

“For crop rotation we have about 300 acres of wheat,” Durant said. “A lot of that wheat is grown for seed, for other farmers to use… and we ship some up into the Walla Walla Basin.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that national wheat acreage is at historic lows, with farmers expected to plant the smallest amount since record-keeping began in 1919.

But in Idaho, wheat acreage has remained relatively stable for nearly 40 years.

Durant said that stability comes from how wheat fits into long-term farming cycles.

“Wheat is a cold-weather crop and you’re planning years in advance,” he said. “This field behind us was corn, wheat two years ago — so it’s part of that crop rotation.”

The Idaho Wheat Commission says wheat plays a major role in maintaining soil health, helping restore nutrients while using fewer resources than other crops. Farmers also point to its irrigation timing, noting wheat is typically done needing water by early summer — before crops like corn and sugar beets require peak irrigation.

“Wheat is generally done being irrigated by the end of June,” Durant said, “just when our corn and sugar beets start requiring a lot more water.”

WATCH: Richard Durant, Big D Ranch manager, on Idaho wheat, crop rotation, and why production remains steady despite national declines

'Wheat is very important to everything we do': Idaho farmers keep wheat steady even as national acres decline

Despite strong yields and steady acreage, industry leaders say demand for Idaho wheat remains high due to its quality and consistency.

The state consistently ranks among the top in the nation for wheat yields, and much of its crop is exported to international markets.

“Pacific Rim countries, Korea, Japan — those countries come to Idaho because we do such a good job with our irrigated ground, having a high-quality wheat,” Durant said.

Still, growers say rising input costs and shifting agricultural pressures continue to challenge farmers across the state.

Even so, wheat remains a resilient cornerstone of Idaho farming — and a crop producers say will continue to play an important role in the state’s agricultural future.

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