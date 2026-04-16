War with Iran drives up fuel and fertilizer costs for Treasure Valley farmers

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — The impacts of international conflict are trickling down to the Treasure Valley, where rising costs linked to the war with Iran are driving up fuel and fertilizer prices for local farmers.

Idaho farmers are already making adjustments due to a lack of water across the state. Now, they are facing added challenges amid global tensions involving Iran, a key player in global energy and agricultural markets.

WATCH: How war with Iran is driving up fuel and fertilizer costs for Idaho farmers

War with Iran increases fuel and fertilizer costs for Idaho farmers

Bethany Gotts, owner of Quey’s Farm in Mountain Home, said the war is drastically increasing her cost of production.

"This is definitely the most difficult year for me in farming that I've experienced since 2020," Gotts said.

"A tractor's not a car. They don't get 30 miles to the gallon there. It's like six. We're talking diesel or something, and so it's very expensive. That fuel price drastically increases the cost of production," added Gotts.

The rising fuel prices are also increasing the cost to get supplies delivered to the farm.

"So it's not only what I am paying to grow my crop, but what I am now paying to get my fertilizer here, what I'm now paying to get my seed. It's just everywhere— I see a cost increase because of fuel prices," explained Gotts.

Brett Wilder, an agricultural economist with the University of Idaho, said the price hikes come at a time when farmers rely heavily on diesel.

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"The timing of it is quite unfortunate, and that's one of the big points when we talk about the cost of production for producers," said Wilder. "Yes, the annual average of diesel price is up, but right now in the spring is one of our highest use times, and so we're having massive increases that nobody could prepare for at a time that it's unavoidable to make that expense."

Wilder said the one way for prices to improve is to get diesel flowing again.

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"It is a question of, can we get the Strait of Hormuz open, can we get oil flowing again, because even if we produce most of what we need on the gasoline side, we are impacted on the diesel side of things, and the longer this continues, the worse that price will get," Wilder said.

The rising diesel costs are expected to impact shoppers through higher transportation costs.

"Consumers will probably see higher prices, period, but that's going to be transportation cost-related. It's not gonna be because producers receive higher prices," Wilder said.

Fuel is only part of the problem. Disruptions in the Middle East, a major source of natural gas, are driving up the cost of nitrogen-based fertilizers.

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"There was a facility in Qatar that was hit— that makes up a large portion of the world's natural gas supply. If you plant a very nitrogen-heavy crop, that's going to have a big impact. So in the state of Idaho, potatoes are probably seeing a huge impact," Wilder said.

For now, Gotts said her farm is holding on, but she is well aware there is little room for error.

"If I were to make risky moves and purchase equipment or purchase land or somehow get in some situation where I've overextended myself, then I absolutely could be in a situation where I'd have to look at giving up farming," lamented Gotts.

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