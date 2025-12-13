Major Ustick Road, Ten Mile to Linder project brings safety upgrades to busy Meridian area

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Big changes are underway on Ustick Road, from Ten Mile to Linder, as crews work to transform the busy Meridian corridor with four lanes, new sidewalks, and safety upgrades.

The Ada County Highway District is currently in the first phase of widening the road from Ten Mile to Linder, adding two lanes, a center turn lane, and raised medians.

Doug Lock-Smith / Idaho News 6

Larry DeWitt has lived along Ustick Road since 2009, watching the area transform from rural to one of Meridian's busiest corridors.

"In 2009, we moved here, and this was actually kind of, to us, rural," DeWitt said.

Development has exploded since then, with Walmart, Costco, and the Ten Mile interchange creating significant traffic challenges.

"It's so busy. Sometimes you'll sit there 5 minutes trying to get out on Ustick from the subdivision," DeWitt said.

The area has also become much noisier for neighbors.

"It used to be that you would not hear any road noise because there was hardly anyone going by. And but now it's just constant, and not what it used to be," DeWitt said.

WATCH | Learn more about the Ustick, Ten Mile to Linder Project—

Ustick Road widening project adds lanes and safety features in busy Meridian corridor

EJ Vitta, ACHD project manager, says the current phase involves a full closure from Linder to just east of an LDS church on Ustick.

The project includes 10-foot-wide multi-use pathways on both sides of the road and a pedestrian bridge over Five Mile Creek.

Doug Lock-Smith / Idaho News 6

"We also are doing it for connectivity, so we have a multi-use pathway that's going to be on the north and south side of Ustick. We have a bridge that's gonna be going in that goes across Five Mile Creek that'll connect to an existing 5-mile pathway," Vitta said.

ACHD is working with emergency services, neighbors, HOAs, and bus companies during construction, implementing detour signs directing traffic to Cherry or McMillan roads, along with speed bumps and stop signs in neighborhoods.

Idaho News 6 Detour map and information provided by ACHD.

"We're talking to a lot of the residents, and we're already making changes as needed," Vitta said.

DeWitt notes some drivers are speeding through residential areas during detours.

"I don't really appreciate those people, and we let them know. But I also like to let the people know that do travel at reasonable speeds that I appreciate what they do."

"We want to make sure that no one's messing with the traffic control or the closure signage, not only for their safety but also the safety of others," Vitta said.

The project started on December 1, with the hard closure expected to end around mid-summer.

"Once summer comes, we're gonna open up Ustick again. We'll have two temp lanes, one lane going in each direction," Vitta said.

Doug Lock-Smith / Idaho News 6

DeWitt appreciates the construction progress despite concerns about upcoming pile driving work near the creek.

"I appreciate and like seeing the expediency that they're getting things accomplished," DeWitt said.

"Just been expecting it and finally it's here. We're excited when it gets finished," DeWitt said.

Vitta says the entire project is expected to finish around mid-fall of next year and remains on schedule.

"Please just be patient with us, you know, we're working a lot of hours during the day trying to get this thing done. So, you know, we appreciate everyone working with us during this project," Vitta said.

To find more information on ACHD's project page online, click here.