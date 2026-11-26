MERIDIAN, Idaho — This weekend is a busy one for travel, and Meridian police and a local injury attorney are sharing safety tips to help neighbors prepare before getting behind the wheel.

Thanksgiving travel safety tips as 476,000 Idahoans hit the road:

Thanksgiving travel safety tips as 476,000 Idahoans hit the road

AAA Idaho expects Thanksgiving travel to remain near record levels, with about 476,000 Idahoans traveling for the holiday.

"It doesn't matter whether you're going across town or across the country — there's gonna be a lot of people on the roads," BAM Injury Law partner Dan Benzion said.

Meridian police told me officers responded to around 45 collisions in the city during Thanksgiving week last year. They're asking drivers to give themselves extra time and keep their attention on the road.

"Everybody's busy, everybody has a place to go — the roads aren't getting any wider, so there's just gonna be more people on the roads, more people distracted. Everybody's texting, where are you? Are you bringing the apple pie or the pumpkin pie? And so people are just on their phones," Benzion told me.

Benzion says paying attention also means watching what other drivers are doing and giving them space if something doesn't look right.

Benzion says one way to stay safe is to give yourself space from distracted drivers. Even merging to a different lane can help you stay out of danger.

"If I'm driving on the road and I can tell somebody's on their phone or something, I just get in the lane as far as I can, or I speed up or slow down just to get yourself out of the dangerous way," Benzion said.

Meridian police say they'll have extra officers working throughout the holiday weekend.

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