MERIDIAN, Idaho — As neighbors get ready for Thanksgiving, the City of Meridian is asking residents to think twice before pouring leftover fats, oils or grease down the drain.

Meridian City gives advice on what to do with your leftover grease:

Meridian warns about what can happen when you pour thanksgiving grease down your drain

The city says that while those fats, oils and grease — also known as FOG — seem like liquid when poured down the drain, they can build up inside your pipes when they cool and even reach the city's sewer system.

Breanna Clifford, with Public Works for the City of Meridian, said even foods you might not expect can be a problem.

"Something that you might not think of is like salad. It's an oil base, but not a lot of people think of that," Clifford said. "Over time, what happens is FOG will solidify in your pipes and then it'll just continue to build and build and build, and eventually that FOG, that buildup can actually cause sewer backups in your home."

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And it's not just grease that ends up going down the drains.

"I mean, it kind of runs the gamut, what we see out here. Hoses, sweatshirts, rings, money, of course," Clifford said.

When it comes to your Thanksgiving grease, BreAnna keeps it simple.

"The first rule of thumb: cool it, can it, trash it," Clifford told me.