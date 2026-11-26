BOISE, Idaho — Millions of Americans are hitting the roads and taking to the skies this Thanksgiving, and while gas prices have fallen in recent weeks, Idaho drivers are still paying more at the pump than they were a year ago.

According to AAA, nearly 82 million Americans, including an estimated 476,000 Idahoans, are expected to travel this Thanksgiving holiday, just shy of last year's record. About 90% of those travelers are expected to travel by car.

WATCH: Thanksgiving travel nears record levels as Idaho gas prices decline

Falling gas prices offer some relief for Idaho's Thanksgiving travelers

Gas prices decline ahead of Thanksgiving

Matthew Conde, public affairs director for AAA Idaho, said falling gas prices could encourage more people to make last-minute holiday travel plans.

“Still 50 cents higher than a year ago, but we've dropped 80 to 90 cents in the last month,” Conde said. “So, we're in pretty good shape and moving in the right direction.”

As of Wednesday, Nov. 25, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Idaho was about $3.82, compared with $3.59 nationally, according to AAA's daily fuel price tracker .

In the Boise area, the average was $3.93 per gallon, about 63 cents more than a year ago.

Despite higher year-over-year prices, Idaho's statewide average has fallen about 21 cents over the past week and 87 cents over the past month.

Conde said declining seasonal demand and the transition to a less expensive winter blend of gasoline are helping bring prices down.

Staying safe on Idaho's roads

For those traveling through Idaho's mountains, Conde said road conditions can change quickly depending on elevation, temperature and the time of day.

“Watch for those problem areas on the curves, the hills, and especially the bridges where you have the cold air going both above and below the road,” Conde said.

Before heading out for the holiday, travelers should:

Check tire pressure, tread and vehicle fluid levels.

Pack an emergency kit with warm clothing, food, water, a flashlight and first-aid supplies.

Check Idaho 511 for current road conditions and closures.

for current road conditions and closures. Reduce speeds and increase following distances when traveling in snowy or icy conditions.

Share travel plans with a friend or family member, particularly when traveling through remote areas with limited cellphone service.



Preparing for holiday air travel

Meanwhile, nearly 6 million Americans are expected to fly this Thanksgiving holiday.

Conde recommends downloading your airline's app to monitor flight changes, familiarizing yourself with refund policies and arriving at the airport early to allow plenty of time to get through security.

For those who have flexibility in their travel schedules, Conde also recommends booking an early morning flight to reduce the likelihood of encountering delays that accumulate throughout the day.

“If you take that first flight in the day, you avoid some of those chain reactions that you see when, throughout the day, there are delays,” Conde said.

Whether traveling by car or plane, AAA encourages travelers to plan ahead, allow extra time and prioritize safety throughout the holiday weekend.