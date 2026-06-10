West Ada School District kicks off summer meals program at Tully Park

MERIDIAN, Idaho — West Ada School District celebrated the kickoff of its summer meals program at Tully Park in Meridian on Tuesday.

Through June and July, kids under 18 can get free breakfast and lunch at a handful of Meridian schools. Registration is not required and income restrictions will not apply.

WATCH | West Ada Summer Meals Kick Off at Tully Park

West Ada School District Provides Free Meals for Kids During the Summer

The district is also serving sack lunches at several city parks, including Tully Park, Fuller Park, and Kleiner Park near The Village at Meridian. Meals will also be available for adults for $5.

RELATED| West Ada School District to offer free meals through its Summer Food Service Program

Anne Brock with West Ada School Nutrition Services said the program is personal to her.

"I am a registered dietitian, and I fully believe in the meals that we provide," Brock said. "Food is love to me and so there's no better reason to do it."

Community members are encouraged to come out to Kleiner Park on Thursday, June 11, for the second kickoff event.

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