Meridian pumpkin patch brings self-serve shopping and community trust to the fall season

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A self-serve pumpkin patch along Ten Mile Road in Meridian is back for its third season, and it's already drawing neighbors and passersby looking to get into the fall spirit.

Simpson Farm set up the roadside patch, where customers pick out their pumpkins and pay on the honor system — no attendant required.

WATCH Meridian's self-service pumpkin patch is back on Ten Mile for fall

Meridian's self-service pumpkin patch is back on Ten Mile for fall

Cameron Schaub, who works for the farm, said the setup is intentional.

"The owners and I, we've lived in Idaho, so this is the kind of Idaho we know — just trusting everybody and being kind to everybody. So I mean, you just come get what you want and then trust that you pay," Schaub said.

Linda and Rory Moore, who live in Middleton, spotted the pumpkins during a shopping trip to Costco in Meridian and turned around to check it out.

"You were reading my mind because I wanted to stop. I love pumpkins. I love looking at them," Linda Moore said.

"I turned the car around, came back over here, and sure enough they have a nice little operation here," Rory Moore said.

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Rory said the honor-system approach reminded him of how business used to be done, though he acknowledged it might not work everywhere.

"There's a lot of areas where this would not work because they'd be cleaned out in 2 days and, uh, in an empty cash can," Rory Moore said.

Schaub said the trust-based model appears to be working.

"I think it brings a lot of business. We're out here at least a couple of times a week, I wanna say restocking," Schaub said.

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Karen Jeppsen, who lives just down the road, said the patch is a fall staple for her.

"When it gets close to October, I've got to have the pumpkins on the front steps, and then those pumpkins eventually become Thanksgiving pies," Jeppsen said.

When asked about favorite types of pumpkins, the neighbors didn't hesitate.

"I love the heirloom and the oddball looking pumpkin," Linda Moore said.

"Well, I kind of like this one because it's so gnarly and a sign of kind of uh unlovable. I want to make sure he has a good home," Jeppsen said.

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Jeppsen summed up the season simply.

"It's just a fun time because it's beautiful and it's full of beautiful feelings," Jeppsen said.

The pumpkin patch will remain open through November 1. Oktoberfest and other fall events are also on the calendar as Meridian moves into the new season.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.