Meridian's Art Drop turns downtown into a community scavenger hunt for local artwork

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian's Art Drop is turning downtown into a community-wide art scavenger hunt, letting artists hide their creations around the city for neighbors to find and take home.

The event is part of Art Week, which runs through Sept. 19. Pieces from Elemental Vision will continue showing at Initial Point Gallery through Oct. 29.

WATCH | Neighbors hunt for creative finds in Meridian's Art Drop:

Meridian Art Drop turns downtown into an art scavenger hunt

Rachelle Rauma and her son participated in the Art Drop for the first time this year, hiding a canvas and acrylic marker drawing of Sonic the Hedgehog around downtown.

"We just found this one and then a couple others around City Hall today," Rauma showed me.

The mother-son duo kept their contribution simple — a little creativity and a lot of Sonic.

"He does love to draw Sonic...that's one thing he taught me how to draw. He's really passionate about characters, so we've been learning." Rauma said.

RELATED | Meridian Cycles on North Main Street keeps community at the heart of cycling

Jessica Martinez, the gallery director at Idaho Art Gallery on Main Street, said Art Week gives local artists a chance to get noticed.

"Who doesn't love art? It's beautiful and it brings a community together," said Martinez. "I think it just kind of brings art to the forefront and reminds people that there are artists here."

Artists can include their social media handles on an attached label, helping local creators gain more visibility.

Rauma encouraged neighbors of all artistic abilities to get involved.

RELATED | Idaho Island Festival celebrates Pacific Islander culture in Meridian

"Maybe you can paint a rock and put it here for someone to enjoy in their yard or in their garden, but art is such a wide variety. Like if you're good at photography, you could do an art drop with one of those," Rauma said.

"I just love that we are encouraging the youth to be creative in that way," Rauma said.

The Art Drop is open to all ages and abilities. Links to the Art Drop map and participation label are available AT THIS LINK.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.