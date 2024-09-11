Meridian Police honor the victims on the 23rd anniversary of 9/11

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department held a ceremony to commemorate the victims on the 23rd anniversary of the attacks on September 11, 2001.



Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterechea reflects on the importance of remembering the first responders who gave their lives in the attack.

Basterechea emphasizes how unified the country became after the tragedy and reminds people to cherish life and honor the sacrifices made.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"We had said as a country we would never forget," says Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterechea.

Like many Americans, Basterechea remembers where he was on September 11, 2001. For Chief Basterechea, who was working in law enforcement at the time, it is important to continue honoring the first responders who lost their lives in the attacks.

"For us, it is so important to remember those first responders who gave their lives. I always tell people, don't say they had their lives taken, because they didn’t. Their lives were given. Those first responders ran toward that danger. They gave their lives for their community; they gave their lives for this country."

This year, on the 23rd anniversary of the events of 9/11, the Meridian Police Department honored the victims of the attacks with a ceremony that included a moment of silence and remarks from members of the Meridian Police and Fire Departments.

"For me, after 9/11, watching the country become so unified was really an amazing moment. My message to those who weren’t there is, first, how fragile life is — it can be gone in an instant — so cherish that life. And don’t forget what a great country the United States of America is. We promised that we’d never forget, so let’s make sure we keep that promise," says Basterechea.