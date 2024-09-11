Nampa first responders hold 9/11 remembrance ceremony

NAMPA, Idaho — First responders in Nampa joined Americans across the country stopping to honor the lives lost on September 11, 23 years ago.

The ceremony at Nampa Firehouse 1 featured a moment of silence and music from the Honor Guard.

"Our Honor Guard has a monthly practice so we start in August and we do our monthly practice all centered around 9/11," Nampa Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Nick Adams said.

Photo by Keith Burrell, KIVI 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in Nampa

The district has held an annual ceremony in Nampa each year since 2002.

"It was '02, a firefighter named Jim Ashenberger said 'Hey we have got to do some remembrance ceremony,'" Adams recalled. "He planned it and he was adamant that it be really simple and a lot of quiet and contemplative time and we have maintained that all these years."

Nampa Firehouse 1 is also home to a piece of the World Trade Center. A nationwide program allows fire stations across the country to apply to receive a piece of the towers after detailing how they would be displayed.

Photo by Keith Burrell, KIVI Piece of World Trade Center on display at Nampa Firehouse 1



While the more seasoned firefighters remember vividly where they were on the day of the attacks in 2001, some of their younger crew members weren't even born yet.

"I think they experience it where they know of it, but they don't have that shared experience," Adams said. "So they live it through us with these moments."

