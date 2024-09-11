"Remember this day forever": Emmett honors lives lost on 9/11 at Freezeout Hill Memorial

EMMETT, IDAHO — Several people gathered early Wednesday morning on Freezeout Hill outside of Emmett to honor the lives lost in the terror attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

Emmett firefighters retired the American flag flying at the monument and replaced it with a new one.

Huddy Mayor Gordon Petrie

Two teens had the honor of playing taps and the national anthem for the crowd.

Emmett Mayor Gordon Petrie led the ceremony and hopes to keep this annual tradition going to help Idahoans remember the day forever.

"There are a lot of young people who are clueless about 9/11," Petrie said. "What it means to the very soul of this country and how it fundamentally changed our position in the world ultimately, and how we think about these kinds of dangers."

