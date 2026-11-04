MERIDIAN, Idaho — Drivers in Meridian are navigating another round of construction along McMillan Road as two separate projects bring changes to McMillan and McDermott — one focused on improving traffic flow and pedestrian safety, the other on expanding the city's sewer infrastructure.

WATCH: Meridian drivers face new McMillan Road construction as safety upgrades & sewer project reshape the area

Meridian McMillan Road construction: Safety upgrades and sewer work underway

At McMillan and McDermott, the Ada County Highway District is focusing on pedestrian safety, installing a new traffic signal and adding dedicated left-turn lanes.

"I think also the pedestrian improvements will make it safer for pedestrians to cross," Matt Degan said.

Fred and Mary Roberts have only lived in this part of Meridian for about two years, but even in that short time, they've watched their corner of the city change.

"It's growing like crazy," Fred Roberts said.

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"Oh my goodness, just leaps and bounds. I mean, a whole neighborhood sprang up, two neighborhoods since we've been here," Mary Roberts said.

With that growth, they're now navigating construction along McMillan Road. But for them, it's worth it.

"We're glad they're getting the roads taken care of. We like that. It's just a temporary inconvenience," Fred said.

The improvements are something the Roberts say they're already noticing.

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"We're glad for this, really," Mary said.

"Yeah, they got this crosswalk that was just grass and weeds before, so they're making progress," Fred echoed.

But this isn't the only construction impacting McMillan. At McDermott, the road remains open with lane restrictions. Farther west, another stretch is completely closed for sewer work.

That closure is part of the third and final phase of Meridian's Can Ada Lift Station project — infrastructure the city says is needed to accommodate growth in this area.

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"They've got a big job trying to stay ahead of the roads," Fred said.

Even with all that growth, Mary says the new neighbors have also brought a stronger sense of community.

"Our neighborhood has kind of really gotten to know each other and it's super fun," Mary said.

ACHD expects the McMillan and McDermott intersection improvements to be complete in early November. The city's final phase of the Can Ada Lift Station project is expected to wrap up by December 4.

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