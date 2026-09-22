McMillan Road closes again as Meridian begins phase two of Can Ada Lift Station project

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Phase one of the Can Ada Lift Station project just wrapped up, and crews are already moving into the next stretch of McMillan Road.

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McMillan Road closes again for Meridian sewer project phase two

The section of McMillan Road between Star Road and North Owyhee Storm Avenue is now closed as crews begin the second phase of Meridian's Can Ada Lift Station project.

The closure comes shortly after the section between Can Ada and Star Road reopened following the completion of phase one. That work was done to better move wastewater through the city's sewer system.

During phase two, crews are installing sewer infrastructure along the newly closed stretch of McMillan Road. The city says the project is needed to provide the sewer infrastructure this part of Meridian will need to keep up with growth and development.

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Oraya Meyer works at a pet boarding facility near the intersection of Star Road and McMillan Road. She says the closures have caused confusion for some of her customers.

"I once sat there for an hour trying to get to work just to turn right to be able to get to Star at all," Meyer said.

Meyer says the disruptions have affected her customers as recently as the day of this report.

"Even for today, for example, um, there were supposed to be two dogs that were supposed to be dropped off at like 9 this morning, and they didn't get dropped off until about 10 because they were struggling. They didn't even know about the road construction, and um... They apologize sincerely about being late and I'm like it's not your fault," Meyer said.

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During phase one, Meyer says she and her employees had to plan ahead just to get to work.

"We would have to leave like an hour, hour and a half before work. And so it definitely made it difficult," Meyer said.

Drivers are currently being detoured to Ustick Road, with crews moving east as the project continues.

Meyer says she is hopeful the new phase will ultimately benefit her customers once it wraps up.

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"I anticipate that more of our clients will be happy because they'll be able to pick their dogs up on time or make their flight on time," Meyer said.

The closure between Star Road and Owyhee Storm Avenue is scheduled to reopen October 21st.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.