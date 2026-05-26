Meridian City Council approves 200-unit apartment development near Overland Road

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian City Council has approved a new 200-unit apartment development near Overland Road and Rolling Hill Drive in a 5-1 vote.

The project, led by Assemble Management, now includes 16 more units than originally planned. In addition to three-story buildings, the development will include more than 19,000 square feet of commercial space.

WATCH | What Meridian neighbors think of the future 200-unit apartment development —

Meridian approves 200-unit apartment complex near Overland Road

Neighbor Shawnie Ellis said she initially opposed the project but has accepted that it is moving ahead.

"We know it's going to happen, so we might as well just accept it and see what comes next," Ellis said.

Ellis said traffic will be a challenge and hopes the city takes action.

"It'll make it tough at 5 o'clock trying to get onto Overland because it's already a busy road, but the city needs to do better on their planning on that end. It's not anybody of the neighbor's fault or the developer's fault," Ellis said.

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Councilmember Luke Cavener cast the only "no" vote.

"I view this as exacerbating an already challenging problem in the area," Cavener said.

On the opposite side of the site, another developer has purchased homes for a separate project. As plans for new developments take shape, Ellis said the area's rural character is slowly disappearing.

"We kind of realized like our time is coming to an end here. We all have farm animals and some farm, but we're slowly being kind of surrounded," Ellis said.

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Councilmember Liz Strader said the change is a positive step for the city.

"It's always sad when a piece of our more rural, historical piece of our city leaves, but we're moving on to something new, that's hard, but at the same time, it's exciting," Strader said.

City planners say seven of 10 property owners in the area have submitted letters of intent to sell.

"Nobody's like pleased by it by all means. I mean, it's again, only a matter of time before I think we're probably out of here ourselves, unfortunately," Ellis said.

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