Boise residents raise concerns over six-story apartment complex development

BOISE, Idaho — A new development planned for Boise's West Bench would bring 250 low-income multi-family units to the area, but some residents worry about parking and the height of the buildings.

The apartment complex would consist of two buildings, five and six stories each, occupying nearly 2 acres of land near where Fairview Avenue meets the Connector.

While the project would add much-needed affordable housing to the area, the plans include only 140 parking spaces for the 250 units, raising concerns among longtime residents.

"I think people are concerned that they're going to come home and not be able to park in front of their own house," said Steve Rauber, a nearby resident.

John Clark, who has lived on Bond Street for 35 years, worries about where residents' vehicles will go.

"If they have even 200 cars, where are the other 104 cars going? They're going to go on the street, which is in front of my place, down Fowler, down Hilton. That is not, to me, realistic," Clark said.

The City of Boise confirmed that affordable housing projects don't have to meet the same standards when it comes to parking requirements.

I brought neighbors' concerns to the new owners at SwitchPoint, who acknowledged the issues but emphasized the project's importance.

SwitchPoint stated, "The property is already zoned for this type of development. Our intent is to meet real needs—housing, stability, and support for those experiencing homelessness or struggling with poverty."

Some residents believe the development should be redesigned to better fit the neighborhood.

"They need to take more consideration of what the neighborhood is and the people that are here," Clark said. "And if they really wanted to make it right, they'd do two stories here down that way so it opens the world back up to us. And then I think a lot of my problems would go away."

